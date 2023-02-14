An Ohio humane society director said she has been busy receiving calls from families who are reporting their pets are dying and are getting sick after the train derailment in East Palestine.

Executive Director Teresa McGuire of the Columbiana County Humane Society spoke to 7News partner, The Herald-Star, about the list she is planning to send to Norfolk Southern, the railroad company involved in the train derailment, to see if there’s something that can be done for the families reporting pet issues.

McGuire told the news outlet that it’s ‘suspect’ that these animals are getting sick all at once and that she’s receiving a lot of cases.

Some of the reports say the animals were diagnosed with vinyl chloride poisoning, one of the toxic chemicals released by the controlled burn.

McGuire told The Herald-Star that a small dog was paralyzed after the burn and there were reports of chickens having chemical burns and losing feathers.

Right now, there’s nothing that the pet owners can do, said McGuire, they need to make sure the animals do not drink from outdoor water areas and not eat from anything they should not.

Regarding the animals that die, McGuire says to get a necropsy done, so there is a report on the cause of death.