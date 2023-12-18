It’s a silent killer that’s been found in parts of Ohio.

“Highly pathogenic viruses kill chickens.” Jacqueline Nolting / Assistant Professor, Dept. of Veterinary Preventive Medicine

Jacqueline Nolting is talking about the bird flu.

She’s an assistant professor with the department of veterinary preventive medicine.

“It’s starting in the wild birds, it’s transmitting through them and then it spills over into those domesticated poultries and causes them more illness and death” Jacqueline Nolting / Assistant Professor, Dept. of Veterinary Preventive Medicine

It was confirmed with the department of agriculture, on December 7th, the flu was detected in Hardin county, with more than 2.6 million cases.

“We want to stop the virus before it can spread to additional chickens turkeys in the area. Jacqueline Nolting / Assistant Professor, Dept. of Veterinary Preventive Medicine

The chickens belong to Trillum Farm.

The company said the outbreak was devastating news in a statement and said the USDA confirms bird flu is not a public health concern, and that eggs are safe to eat.

Nolting says the flu is still seems to be a low risk to humans and other mammals and none of the infected birds are allowed into the nation’s food supply.

“As long as the poultry is cooked correctly you shouldn’t have any exposure or risks of having this flu virus.” Jacqueline Nolting / Assistant Professor, Dept. of Veterinary Preventive Medicine

In November, more than 1.3 million chickens had to be slaughtered at another Ohio egg farm due to bird flu.