MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Wilds, a popular tourist attraction in Zanesville, Ohio, recently announced its newest addition to the wildlife sanctuary.

According to a post on its Facebook page, It’s a Boy!

This birth is the second calf to be welcomed by the Masai herd in just over a week, and the 23rd giraffe calf to be born at the conservation center throughout its history.

The center states that the calf stood soon after birth and began being nursed by Lulu, an experienced mother of three.

Lulu is 11 years old and arrived at The Wilds in 2014.

The calf’s father, Raha, was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2006 and arrived at the Wilds from the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, where he has since sired 12 calves.

Giraffe calves will begin standing independently within a few hours of birth and have a 15-month gestation period.

The Wilds is open daily through October and is then for Winter Wildside tours.

The Wildside Tour currently provides guests with the unique opportunity to visit the Giraffe Barn, and its newest addition may be visible.

