The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department will be providing an update on the murder of Tom and Angela Strussion at 2:00 PM.

ORIGINAL STORY: Salsa Joe’s owner identified in Belmont County double murder

It’s been almost a year since the Strussion’s were found dead at the scene after a house fire. Officials were called to their home around 7 AM on September 22, 2021.

No one has been arrested or charged for the murder of Tom and Angela Strussion.

A Bellaire couple pleaded guilty to extortion of Tom Strussion in January of this year and December of 2021 after they demanded a ‘considerable amount of money from Tom Stussion.

