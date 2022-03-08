Is that Bigfoot?

Hocking Hills in Ohio is hosting a Big Foot festival on August 5-6.

On the festival website, it says the festival will include vendors, national speakers, an art exhibit, and even a “squatch walk.”

The list of speakers and vendors has not been announced yet but plans will be available soon.

Those who are interested in being a vendor or a speaker, email the festival for more information at: hockinghillsbigfootfestival@gmail.com.

More information on the festival can be found on the festival website and their Facebook page