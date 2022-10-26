Bob Evans has recalled about 7,560 pounds of pork sausage due to rubber contamination.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nation-wide.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.