GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police investigators traveled south to Brown County Wednesday morning after a body was found there.

Police confirmed to 7News partner NBC4 that authorities were notified that a body was found at a Rumpke landfill in Georgetown, roughly 50 miles east of Cincinnati. Columbus Police Commander Mark Denner spoke with media members in Georgetown and said the body that was found at the landfill is connected to an investigation that originated in Columbus.

CPD was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Rumpke employees to help the investigation. Denner said CPD will share additional details on the investigation in a Thursday press conference back in Columbus. He did not share any further information.