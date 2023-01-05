COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in Ohio on Thursday .

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m.

Rumpke operations have been suspended while homicide and fire investigators are on the scene. Columbus police said there is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.