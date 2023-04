Officials have confirmed that a body found in a Park in Jefferson County, Ohio has been identified as a man that was reported missing.

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News a body was found in Belleview Park on Monday in Steubenville, Ohio.

The body that has been found was identified as 52-year-old, Richard W. Lytle, also known as “Man.”

Lytle was last seen on April 15 and was reported missing on April 20.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play.