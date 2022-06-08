The body of a missing boater has been found and identified according to deputies.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said they located the body of 25-year-old boater, Keith Schlabach at the Gnadenhutten side of the St. Clairsville Street Bridge floating in the water.

Deputies say the body was still in clothes consistent with what Keith Schlabach was reported to have gone missing in.

The scene was photographed by the Evidence Technician from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and the body was removed from the water and turned over to the custody and care of the Tuscarawas County Coroner.

The boat was reported to have capsized near Fillman’s bottom road and was located a very short distance from there.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office will report on the manner and cause of death.