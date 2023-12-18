The body of a male was found at the horse stables at an Ohio National Forest.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Wayne National Forest Stone Church horse stables on Stone Church Hollow Road in Salt Lick Township to a report of a deceased male on Saturday.

Arriving on scene, deputies say they discovered the deceased male in a vehicle parked on the property.

The release of the male’s identity is pending while notification to next of kin can be made.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time, and the male has been transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 740-342-4123.￼