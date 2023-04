The body of a missing woman has been identified by the Zanesville Police Department.

Zanesville Police told news outlets that a missing woman, 43-year-old Misty Spencer, was found dead in a home on Moxahala Avenue.

Spencer had been missing since March 28.

It’s reported that the death of Spencer is suspicious. Zanesville police also are waiting for autopsy results.

Anyone with information can contact Zanesville police at (740) 617-4924