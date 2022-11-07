COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University airport. Police and fire officials were unsure of the child’s age.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

Circumstances around the drowning are not known.

Property managers at the site declined to say if they were considering putting a fence around the pond.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.