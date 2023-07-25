LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Bronny James, the son of Lebron James and a current college basketball player at USC, suffered a cardiac arrest. He collapsed on the court on Monday while working out.

He was rushed to the hospital and is now out of intensive care. James is currently listed in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the James family released a statement:

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to their athletes.”