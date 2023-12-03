OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown introduced legislation to help protect Ohioans’ mail – including their Social Security checks, prescriptions, and other valuable items known as the “Postal Police Reform Act.”

This would help address armed robberies against postal workers, who are often targeted for their “arrow” master keys.

Postal Police Officers may be assigned to duty outside of physical Post Office locations, helping to extend protection to letter carriers on their routes.

”In some cases, people will rob a letter carrier so they can steal Social Security checks that they know they’re carrying, or they can go into the postal box and break in and get a key and break into the letter to the mailbox. So all of those things just say do it the way it used to be. Get these police officers back on the beat that work for the letter carriers. Don’t leave it up to the cities and the counties already strapped budgets to do this.” Sen. Sherrod Brown – Ohio (D)

The Postal Inspection Service reports that armed robberies of letter carriers increased significantly between 2018 and 2021.

Brown has been at the forefront of working to improve USPS.

The Postal Police Reform Act has earned endorsements from the National Association of Postal Supervisors and the Postal Police Officers Association.