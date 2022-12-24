PEDRO, OHIO (WOWK) — A lineworker for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed on Friday while trying to restore power from the winter storm.

The company said Blake Rodgers, 22, was an apprentice lineworker.

Buckeye Rural Electric said the incident happened just outside the community of Pedro in Lawrence County, Ohio.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The company said it is devastated and said the safety of field workers is always their number one priority.

No other information is being released at this time.