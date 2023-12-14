CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – With recreational marijuana legalized in Ohio, it appears couples are looking to take things higher when it comes to their wedding ceremonies.

According to Bob Ellisonn of Cuyahoga Falls, weed weddings are a budding industry.

“I’ve always been into cannabis, it’s always been a part of my life. I started smoking at 14 years old,” said Ellison.

Ellison is a long-time cannabis user and creator of ‘That Stoner Show’ podcast on Facebook. But he’s trading in the computer for a collar now that recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio.

“I thought of the name when we had the show, ‘Weeded Bliss.’ I thought, I’m going to get ordained by the Universal Life church online and we’re going to do this,” said Ellison.

Ellison’s ‘Weeded Bliss’ wedding and party planning business promises to marry matrimony and Mary Jane.

“It’s kind of ala carte or we can roll out the whole package. The ceremony. There is a bong we plan to offer each couple. It has two stems on it so their first hit can be as man and wife together

for the first time,” said Ellison.

Plus, a reception with ‘budtenders’ and a cannabis-infused mocktail bar.

“The bride and groom, they supply the cannabis and then they gift it to their guests,” said Ellison.

While legislators look to make tweaks to the law, Ellison said his company allows couples to say ‘weed do” within the current parameters.

“It looks like our first booked event is on April 20th, 2024,” said Ellison.

