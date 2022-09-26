CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.

There’s an open casting call in Cleveland for the Marvel Studios movie, “Blade.”

Most of the filming will take place in Atlanta but at lease one week will take place right here in Cleveland.

Fittings will start mid-October and filming will take place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 22.

Local casting company Angela Boehm Casting in conjunction with Tammy Smith Casting are looking for all types to cast ages 18 and up.

The movie centers around Marvel’s vampire hunter and stars two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

Click here to apply.