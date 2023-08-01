SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Calling all thrill seekers! Cedar Point has done it, again.

The Roller Coaster Capital of the World announced that in 2024 they will debut “Top Thrill 2.”

Roller coaster experts say the new ride will be “the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.”

So, how does it compare to the original Top Thrill Dragster?

Whereas the Top Thrill dragster had a single 120-mile-an-hour launch point, this new coaster will have three launches, the second being a backward launch at 101 miles-per-hour, the final one catapulting riders to speeds of 128 miles-per-hour. It will include a 90-degree verticle climb of 420 feet, equalling the height of the original Top Thrill Dragster.

Courtesy: Cedar Point

Courtesy: Cedar Point

Courtesy: Cedar Point

Courtesy: Cedar Point

The step-by-step breakdown, as described by the experts at Cedar Point:

At the start, riders will peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2’s original 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower.

After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

Riders will then see Cedar Point unlike ever before as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot-tall track tower.

After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.

Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates momentarily before diving into a 270-degree spiral and crossing the finish line.

Watch it, here:

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

Top Thrill Dragster, the original, closed in 2021.