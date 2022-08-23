WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney facing drug charges in Trumbull County is once again refusing to come out of her jail cell.

Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be transported to Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. She once again refused to leave her cell for court.

Costanzo is charged with misdemeanor permitting drug abuse. The charge stems from multiple overdose calls that came recently from her house in the 100 block of Genesse Avenue. Police said the call history for the house showed four overdoses there in the past three months.

A warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear in court.

Earlier this month, Costanzo also refused to come out of her cell twice for her arraignment. She eventually did and pleaded not guilty.

Costanzo lost her law license in 2005 when she was convicted of trying to have her husband murdered.

She was also accused in 2017 of being part of a theft ring spanning three counties. She pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years in a corrections program, with 120 days of residential confinement. She also was credited with 25 days of time served.

Tuesday’s hearing has now been reset for next week.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.