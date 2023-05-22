Two people have been charged and arrested after a drug trafficking investigation.

The Woodsfield police department said they did a search warrant on South Main Street where officers said they discovered controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

During the search, officers said the conditions were deplorable and contacted Monroe County Children Services and requested their assistance.

Officials say five children lived in the house with Christina Crooks and her boyfriend, Keith Smith.

During the investigation, officers say they discovered that locks had been installed on the exterior of the children’s bedroom door. It was reported that the children had been locked and confined to their bedrooms for extended periods of time.

In addition to other very deplorable conditions in the residence, officers say they observed human fecal matter on the walls, mattresses, and blankets in the children’s bedroom.

Keith Smith and Christina Crooks are both formally being charged with Five(5) counts of Child endangerment, and possession of drugs.

All the children have been removed from the home.