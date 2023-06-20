BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in a Boardman neighborhood are complaining about excessive noise and trash coming from a home, and now township leaders are working to stop it from happening, again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

7News sister station, WKBN, spoke with a woman there who said she is doing nothing wrong.

A civil complaint from Boardman Township officials says the residents at the Glenwood Avenue home in question are operating as a business in a residential neighborhood. The complaint asking a judge to stop the activities there was filed last Monday in Mahoning County.

Sandy Scholze has lived in the neighborhood for 38 years. She said the area is typically quiet and not much goes on, but recently, some gatherings at a nearby home have caught her attention.

“Cars lined up from the stop sign all the way up to the back of the street. All the way up. There were no empty spaces or anything,” she said.

According to a civil complaint, police officers responded to the home on Glenwood Avenue on Memorial Day — Monday, May 29. When officers, arrived they found hundreds of people in the backyard and vehicles illegally parked, according to the complaint.

“There was litter on the opposite side of the street from us to the corner. There were two liquor bottles and a lot of papers,” Scholze said.

Taylor Moore lives at the address and says her home is used solely as a private residence. She does, however, use an app called Swimply to rent her pool by the hour.

“Somebody rented our pool for Memorial Day. Then, they had a slew of people come for a party,” she said.

“The cops did come. They told us that we had to tell everyone that was parking on Glenwood — because it’s a main road — that they could not park on Glenwood. They did not say anything about the music being loud. They did not say anything about, ‘You have to shut this down.’ They said to have them move,” Moore added.

According to the civil complaint, the people at the party left by 10:30 p.m., and no citations were issued. The next day, however, township officials learned that the event called “One Epic Pool Party” had been advertised on social media and had referenced an admission fee, that food would be sold, and that drinks would be available, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, officials also noticed another advertisement for future events and believe that the home is being used for a “permanent, ongoing commercial enterprise.”

Taylor says she is a first-time home buyer and she purchased the home for her family. Court records do not indicate that Moore is the homeowner.

Taylor is cited in the civil complaint, along with the man living in the home and a woman who is listed as the homeowner on the auditor’s website.

“As a woman, as a wife, as a mother, we’re just trying to provide for our family, but we didn’t think it was going to turn into all of this,” Moore said.

A preliminary injunction hearing in the civil case is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 27 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, according to court records.

In response, Swimply released the following statement on Monday:

“As of this date, we are not aware of any bookings made through the Swimply app and the pool has only recently been live on Swimply.

Swimply was founded with the intent to bring communities together. Upon listing, our hosts are required to abide by our host policy. Swimply’s host policy bans any promoted events, including those with ticket sales or entry fees. Reservations marketed as events with ticket sales, entry fees, or that are promoted on social media as open invite along with other significantly disruptive elements are prohibited. Violators of this policy will be removed from the Swimply platform.”

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.