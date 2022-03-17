The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year.

Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio.

Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon-free.

The Pleasants Power station is located on the Ohio River near Belmont, northeast of Parkersburg.

In 2019, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill passed by the legislature to stop charging the Pleasants Power station’s owner a $12.5 million tax.

The plant was owned at the time by FirstEnergy Solutions.