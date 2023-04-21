SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A couple was indicted and arrested in connection to an ATV crash that killed a seven-year-old in March 2023, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say Wyatt Moore’s, 7, mother, Breonna Phipps, 30, of Portsmouth, was arrested on Wednesday. Her boyfriend, Jeremy Bryant, 43, of West Portsmouth, was arrested on Wednesday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to an ATV crash in the 22,000 block of State Route 73 on March 26. Deputies say a man, later identified as Bryant, and the seven-year-old child were ejected from the ATV after hitting a wire.

Wyatt Moore was taken to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where he later died from his injuries, according to deputies. Bryant was arrested in March at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Deputies say an investigation into the crash showed that Bryant, who was driving the ATV, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash and Phipps, Wyatt Moore’s mother, was aware of this.

Phipps is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Bryant is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, endangering children, inducing panic, OVI, operating off street or highway in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of person or property, misconduct at an emergency and probation violation.

Bryant and Phipps are being held without bond, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday April 21, 2023)