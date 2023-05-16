MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A CSX train derailment is under investigation in Wayne County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It happened at the intersection of Kauffman Avenue and Atlantic Avenue railroad tracks on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

CSX estimated that 18 cars had derailed and multiple sections of the train tracks had been damaged or destroyed, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The train lost a set of wheels and separated into two portions, one blocking the intersection of Kauffman and Atlantic, the other blocking the intersection at Eby Road.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours.

The cause of the derailment remains unknown.

According to the sheriff’s office, CSX rail workers were expected to work for a long time to re-rail the cars and repair the train tracks.