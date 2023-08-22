BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – You asked, and 7News found the answer.

When our newsroom took multiple calls about the condition of a railroad crossing that was becoming hazardous to drivers, we took those complaints to officials.

Now we know when the heavily traveled railroad crossing leading to Bridgeport is going to be fixed.

If you’ve driven over the railroad crossing at Main Street and US 250 just as you cross into Bridgeport from Wheeling Island, you know how bad it is.

7News reached out to Norfolk Southern, which operates that railway.

Senior Communications Manager for Norfolk Southern Connor Spielmaker said repairs to the area were already planned.

They say within the next month drivers should notice improvements.

However, Norfolk Southern also said work will require a lane closure and some coordination.

7News is working to learn the exact dates for construction and will bring you that information as soon as we know more.