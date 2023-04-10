STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) In honor of National Donate Life Month, Trinity Health System is raising the Donate Life Flag at Trinity West.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sierra Johnson, the daughter of organ donor Stephen Michael Stock, spoke on behalf of her family.



She shared that three lives were saved as a result of Michael’s donation of life.



One of his kidneys went to a woman in Virginia, the other to a man in Michigan, and his liver went to a woman in Illinois.



Johnson says it was a hard decision but it was the right one.

“I’m glad that I did because recently I had seen somewhere where someone had gotten a phone call about they were waiting for a kidney themselves and I remember seeing how happy their family was, so it gives me a little bit of peace knowing that my dad made three other families feel that way. Sierra Johnson – Daughter of Organ Donor

“It is the ultimate gift and the ultimate sacrifice, it’s a very hard decision for families I know that, it’s tough for them to make that call but it truly makes a difference in somebody else’s life so you see sadness and joy at the same time.” Jessica Porter – Clinical Nurse Manager, Intensive Care Unit

Trinity Health System also has events planned to celebrate

organ donation throughout the week:

● An informational table will be stationed outside our cafeteria where folks can sign

up to be an organ donor or learn more about being an organ donor.

● A donor quilt will be on display.

● On Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., Trinity Health System will host a live Q&A on

Facebook with Lifeline of Ohio COO Jennifer Smith and Trinity Health System’s

Jessica Porter, Clinical Nurse Manager, Critical Care.

● On Friday, April 14, the staff is encouraged to wear blue and green, the official

colors of Donate Life, and throughout the month, they’ll be donning Donate Life

gear.

● Local elementary schools will be contributing an artistic flare to the celebration by

coloring Donate Life pages to help decorate hospital floors.