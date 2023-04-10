STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) In honor of National Donate Life Month, Trinity Health System is raising the Donate Life Flag at Trinity West.
Sierra Johnson, the daughter of organ donor Stephen Michael Stock, spoke on behalf of her family.
She shared that three lives were saved as a result of Michael’s donation of life.
One of his kidneys went to a woman in Virginia, the other to a man in Michigan, and his liver went to a woman in Illinois.
Johnson says it was a hard decision but it was the right one.
“I’m glad that I did because recently I had seen somewhere where someone had gotten a phone call about they were waiting for a kidney themselves and I remember seeing how happy their family was, so it gives me a little bit of peace knowing that my dad made three other families feel that way.Sierra Johnson – Daughter of Organ Donor
“It is the ultimate gift and the ultimate sacrifice, it’s a very hard decision for families I know that, it’s tough for them to make that call but it truly makes a difference in somebody else’s life so you see sadness and joy at the same time.”Jessica Porter – Clinical Nurse Manager, Intensive Care Unit
Trinity Health System also has events planned to celebrate
organ donation throughout the week:
● An informational table will be stationed outside our cafeteria where folks can sign
up to be an organ donor or learn more about being an organ donor.
● A donor quilt will be on display.
● On Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., Trinity Health System will host a live Q&A on
Facebook with Lifeline of Ohio COO Jennifer Smith and Trinity Health System’s
Jessica Porter, Clinical Nurse Manager, Critical Care.
● On Friday, April 14, the staff is encouraged to wear blue and green, the official
colors of Donate Life, and throughout the month, they’ll be donning Donate Life
gear.
● Local elementary schools will be contributing an artistic flare to the celebration by
coloring Donate Life pages to help decorate hospital floors.