CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate.

The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, was driving the transport van and died after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The driver in the other car was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A four-year-old girl was a passenger in the car and was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital, but did not say what their condition was.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said Kin joined the office in October 2021 after serving in Seneca County.

“Dan was such a positive person with an awesome smile,” the statement read. “He will be greatly missed.”

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.