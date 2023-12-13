SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A police officer from Shaker Heights, Ohio, is fighting to keep his K9 partner after he moved to another department in a different city, but his former department will not release the dog.

Chad Hagan told Fox News he has been K9 Igor’s handler for six-and-a-half, almost seven years, his whole life. He tells the news outlet that he knows him personally and knows it’s about time for him to retire.

Officer Hagan and K9 Igor, courtesy of the Shaker Heights Police Department Facebook page

In a statement to Fox News, Hagan said that Igor is starting to slow down. He does not want to go to work like he used to because his body is aching from being a working dog for all these years, and he deserves to live the rest of his life at home.

Hagan’s wife, Danielle, told the news outlet that Igor had saved Chad’s life on many occasions. He’s also a narcotics search dog and has rescued many people from different situations. She said he is part of their family and her husband’s best friend, and he won’t respond to anyone else’s commands like he does to Chad’s.

Fox News reports that in his desperation to keep his beloved companion, Hagan has offered the city $10,000 to retire Igor with the only family he has ever known, but the offer was not accepted.

According to Hagan, the police chief said that Igor is a tool, and no financial number could ever purchase him.

Shaker Heights responded to Fox News, stating that the dog could not be sold since the city’s administration lacks the authority to complete the sale. The statement also says that Igor is six years old and is expected to be fit for duty for another three or four years if his health remains strong. Even after Officer Hagan offered to purchase the dog, the city’s laws prevented the city administration from selling him.

Officer Hagan tells Fox News that the decision to keep him separated from Igor is out of spite, and the police chief does not understand the bond between an officer and his dog.

Hagan also tells the news outlet that Igor has been sitting in a kennel for the last 13 days.

A family friend of Officer Hagan started a petition with Change.org titled “Bring Igor Home” that has garnered over 17,000 signatures of its 25,000 goal.

According to the petition, when Officer Hagan told his command staff in a meeting that he was applying at other departments for the needs of his family, the new Chief agreed that it was best and stated he wanted to place Igor with another handler. He followed up with the shocked officer by saying, “Give me two more years,” alluding to forcing Officer Hagan to remain at the Shaker Heights department until he could rightfully retire his partner.

The Ohio code OR.C. 9.62 states that K9 handlers are to pay $1.00 for their K9 partners at retirement, and because Officer Hagan says he still offered to pay the city $10K even though Igor is so close to retirement, the petitioners believe the offer was “denied due to a clear act of spite.”

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, December 13, 2023)