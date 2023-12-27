You can’t stroll down the pasta aisle at the grocery store without seeing Chef Boyardee, but did you know he was a real person? Not only was he real, but according to the travel and cultural website Only In Your State, he’s buried in Ohio.

Ettore Boiardi, whose name was later Anglicanized to Hector Boyardee, was an Italian-American chef who revolutionized the food industry with his canned pasta creations and opened his first restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Only In Your State, Bioardi moved to America and settled in Cleveland, where they thought they could open an authentic Italian restaurant, Il Giardino d’Italia, at the corner of East 9th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The restaurant was hugely successful, with patrons frequently asking for samples of Bioardi’s signature spaghetti sauce. To satisfy the needs of his customers, Bioardi started filling clean milk bottles with sauce for them to take home.

In 1929, Chef Boyardee was born when the family began distributing canned meals across the country.

This chain of events led to the iconic chef getting to work on the canned recipes that still line the shelves of grocery stores today.

Everyone knows the secret to a good spaghetti sauce is a good tomato, and because of this, the Boiardi family chose to place their factory in Milton, Pennsylvania, to be close to their tomato supply.

Boiardi’s American dream didn’t end there! According to Only In Your State, throughout the 20th century, the now iconic chef catered for the wedding reception of President Woodrow Wilson and was awarded the Gold Star of Excellence for his efforts in supplying rations to troops during WWII.

On June 21, 1985, Boiardi passed away from natural causes in a nursing home in Parma, Ohio, and was laid to rest at All Sould Cemetary in Chardon Township.

Boiardi was a true culinary revolutionary, bringing Italian food to every walk of life. He was able to feed not only his neighbors but also strangers across the country and soldiers across the globe.

The next time you enjoy a can of Ravioli or, my personal favorite, Beefaroni, be sure to tip your hat to the chef who made it possible.

