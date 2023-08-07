WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Geography is a vital tool and knowledge to have regardless of the situation.

This especially comes in handy in terms of severe weather understanding and knowing where your town is located, even compared to other surrounding communities.

We have compiled a list of all the counties within our market coverage and have an in-depth look to showcase where you live and the communities that are around and near you.

This knowledge could help save a life when it comes to severe weather awareness.

Here is a link to the West Virginia Counties!