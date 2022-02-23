The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 9 a.m. update: On the stand is William Gillette, one of the Columbus police detectives who investigated the deaths at Mount Carmel West.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Witness testimony continues Wednesday in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel.

Husel, 46, is being tried in the deaths of 14 patients under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to ’18. He has pleaded not guilty. On the stand when proceedings ended Tuesday was William Gillette, a Columbus police detective who was an investigator on the case.

On Tuesday, Husel’s attorney argued that Husel should not be found guilty on 14 counts of murder because he was providing “comfort care.”

“This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about, 100%, comfort care,” Baez told jurors, later adding, “There is no such thing as a medical murder case. And that this is not a murder case, and it’s far from it. William Husel was exercising compassion to his patients and tried to free them from pain and let their last moments on Earth be ones of peace.”

Baez spoke after Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb detailed in a shorter opening statement how patients died shortly after Husel prescribed fentanyl to them while working as an ICU physician.

“They went to the hospital for help,” Grubb said. “Several of them were not sick enough that they were destined to die during their hospitalization. They all had one thing in common. William Husel was the nighttime ICU physician who ordered lethal levels of drugs or a combination of drugs with a removal from a ventilator.”

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jose Baez Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys