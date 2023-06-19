DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died after crashing into an Ohio hospital’s emergency department entrance.

Authorities responded to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday after a car crashed into the building, according to the Dublin Police Department. The driver was experiencing an unknown medical emergency while driving and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was also injured and transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

There were no injuries to other patients, associates or visitors, a spokesperson for OhioHealth told NBC4. The hospital and emergency department remain open as the situation is being evaluated and under investigation.