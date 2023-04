TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — The Toronto Fire Department was called in to respond to an early morning fire on Friday, April 7.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at Pacemaker Plaza where the trailer fire was located.

The TEMS Joint Ambulance District transported one male to Trinity West for smoke inhalation.

The name of the man was not given at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation by officials.

