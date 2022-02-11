A Facebook group called ‘FREEDOM CONVOY TO DC 2022 LOGISTICS, Carpool, Lodging, Support, Forum’ warns of a truck convoy that could lead grocery stores bare.

One of the posts on the page says there will be a ‘March to Freedom Convoy’ on March 1 that includes truckers going across the country to DC to peacefully fight for freedom.

The post also warns that the shelves may be empty for some time and to ‘plan ahead and prepare your food pantries, water, gas, and any other needs.’

In the post, it is asking for others to join in if they can and remember to keep the protest peaceful because ‘they will make us the enemy.’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday warned police partners of protests similar to those in Canada that it said could even disrupt the Super Bowl or the State of the Union address.