An Ohio family from Belmont County wants the public to know that there is someone using fake social media profiles to scam the public out of money by taking advantage of their son’s death.

Mary West spoke to 7News saying that her family would never directly ask for money or Amazon Ecards for her son’s death.

23-year-old Hayden West was nearing the end of his term of active duty when he took his own life in Tennessee on Feb. 26.

The family said if anyone would like to donate, they can do so through the stop soldier suicide by clicking this link.

Sgt. West will be laid to rest Thursday in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling.