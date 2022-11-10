COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar.

Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register. I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.” – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Yost’s lawsuit, filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court, cites violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act. The suit alleges that Family Dollar listed false prices on items and engaged in bait advertising.

Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar in 2015 to extend their target market to reach low- and lower-middle-income households through urban and rural locations.

Hear more directly from Attorney General Dave Yost:

“All these dollars … are supposed to be in your pocket…”

“They need to have a way to give a refund…”

Ohioans who may have fell victim to suspected unfair business practices by Family Dollar should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.