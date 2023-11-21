A family in Ohio is need of help after a fire destroyed their cabin.

Roy and Vickie Williams, who has been married for over 50 years, recently lost everything in a fire that happened at Shadow Lake in Woodsfield Ohio.

No one was hurt in the fire.

A gofundme was set up for the family. So far it has raised over $2,000 of the $5,000 goal.

“They built this little cabin themselves and live a very simple lifestyle. They had no insurance on their little cabin and lost absolutely everything,” the gofundme said.

Also the gofundme said, “These are the kind of people that would give you the shirt off their back or their last dollar so I’m putting this together to help them get back on their feet. He was hurt in the coal mines many years ago and still built their little cabin with his own 2 hands.”

You can donate to the cause, here.