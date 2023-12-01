OHIO (WTRF) – The family of an Ohio man allegedly murdered by a female prostitute who is accused of being a serial killer says they are outraged over the attorney general’s warning to johns not to buy sex, according to NBC News.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement October 25 about the dangers of employing sex workers following the indictment of alleged prostitute Rebecca Auborn, 33, of Columbus on four murder charges.

“Don’t buy sex in Ohio – it ruins lives and could cost you yours.” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s statement following Auborn indictment

According the Ohio Attorney General’s office, “The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, received information that a woman was allegedly meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the “johns” with drugs in order to steal their possessions.”

Alleged Ohio prostitute and serial killer Rebecca Auborn, photo by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Former Ohio postal worker Wayne Akin was one of Auborn’s four victims, according to his daughter, Christyn Crockett, 41, of Columbus. She says her father had addiction issues and that Yost’s comment is “insensitive” to the victims’ families. Crockett’s husband, Ittai Crockett, told NBC that Yost’s statement was “victim shaming.”

Akin was pronounced dead on April 17, 2023, his 64th birthday, at his North Columbus apartment. His daughter was traveling to Tennessee but returned to Ohio when she learned of her father’s death.

She searched his apartment and discovered Akin’s wallet and phone were missing and found women’s shorts and underwear on the floor. Columbus police first believed Akin’s death was not suspicious, but when another of Auborn’s alleged victims was murdered in June, a detective contacted Christyn Crockett to inform her that her father’s case was under investigation.

Christyn Crockett also told NBC News that she received tips from someone on Facebook whom she declined to name. That person reportedly told her that her father wasn’t interested in buying sex. He was just interested in spending money on someone to make them happy and offer them a shower and food, to have someone to talk to and “chill” with.

Rebecca Auborn faces four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of trafficking in drugs – all felonies.

Investigators, who believe that additional victims may exist, are continuing their investigation with a concentration on Auborn’s activities between December 2022 and August 2023 and within the area of I-71, State Route 161, Cleveland Avenue and E. 17th Avenue.

Anyone with information related to overdose deaths that occurred during those time periods and near those locations should contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide tip line at 614-645-2228.