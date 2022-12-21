HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ A 69-year-old Ohio man was killed when his bicycle was struck by a tractor-trailer December 20, according to a report by The TimesReporter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on State Route 93 in the Village of Baltic.

Raymond B. Troyer, who was riding the bicycle was pulling a cart and was headed northbound at 11:16 a.m.

Mark Thomas sentencing set for Belmont County fraud case

He was hit by northbound Maynard Beachy, 54, from Sugarcreek, while he was driving his tractor-trailer.

It was reported at the scene that Troyer was pronounced dead, and Beachy was not injured.

The tractor-trailer was pulling a load of logs, and was documented as a 2015 Peterbilt truck.

The investigation is ongoing in the cause of this accident.