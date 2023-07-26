JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a felonious assault at 49 3rd Street, Warren Township, Yorkville, OH.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page, a male subject sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

When Deputies arrived on the scene, they said a witness reported the suspect was in the home and possibly barricaded.

Officials say their Special Response Team tried numerous attempts to communicate with the suspect and tried calling the suspect out of the residence by name.

The post states the SRT gave the suspect ample time to exit the residence willingly, but the suspect did not respond to law enforcement’s directives.

Deputies say the SRT then breached the residence, located the female hiding in the basement, and took her into custody without incident.

Officials are not releasing names at this time.

A criminal investigation is pending.

Officials said the area is safe and no citizens were in danger.

The Sheriff’s Office wanted to say thank you to the Wells Township Police Department, Tiltonsville Fire Department, Yorkville Fire Department, Jefferson County 911, and the Jefferson County Dog Warden for their help.

Stick with 7News for updates

(Video In Player Shows Top Stories For Wednesday, July 26, 2023)