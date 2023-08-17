SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A fight at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility on Saturday left one inmate dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the OSHP, two inmates got into a fight. After it was broken up, the victim, identified as Ruben Melendez, 65, of Arizona, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators said they believe Melendez died from trauma to the head.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this is being investigated as a homicide.

The case is expected to go before a Scioto County grand jury once the autopsy information comes back, according to the OSHP.

