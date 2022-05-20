COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters put out a fire Friday after it ripped through the roof of a century-old church in Coshocton.

Photos taken around 1 p.m. showed flames could not be seen anymore from the outside of Grace Methodist Church, but firefighters on ladders continued to spray water into the building. The roof appears to have collapsed from the fire in parts. In other areas, only skeletal portions of the ceiling structure remained.

The fire that started around 10 a.m. was big enough that the Coshocton Fire Department said it sent out multiple alarms for more firefighters to respond to it. Photos sent to NBC4 showed fire and smoke billowing out from the roof of Grace Methodist Church. A fire truck parked outside the front of the building, and a team on a ladder sprayed water down from above.

A firefighter on a ladder sprays water on fire coming up through the roof of Grace Methodist Church. (Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

(Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

(Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

(Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

More photos sent to NBC4 illustrate the sheer size of the columns of smoke that came out of the church. The fire department has not released other details, such as a suspected cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt by it, as of Friday afternoon.

Grace Methodist Church at 422 Walnut St. has stood in town for over 100 years, according to the church’s Facebook page.