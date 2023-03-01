YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Tuesday, firefighters found over 50 animals inside a North Side home in the 1600 block of Ohio Ave. after the occupant was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Humane officials described the conditions as “deplorable.”

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities took over 50 animals out of the house, according to Animal Charity of Ohio:

8 dogs

1 tortoise

3 turtles

2 ferrets

3 guinea pigs

4 rabbits

2 hedghogs

4 snakes

1 bearded dragon

15 fish

2 foxes

2 turkeys

2 axolotl

2 raccoons

Fourteen of the animals were found dead — most of which were fish.

Besides firefighters, police, housing officials, a member of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a representative of Animal Charity were also at the scene.

“Every animal was living in feces. There was not one animal that was not in filth or feces,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity.

Police and others who went into the house were amazed that each time they went inside, they found a different species of animal.

“It’s like every turn of the corner, there’s more,” one of them said.

Charges are being filed against the woman who lives in the house. She is presently being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she was taken for observation.

A few days ago, firefighters were called to the home after two people became sick from carbon monoxide. Housing code enforcement officer Curtis Flaviani said they found multiple commercial-grade heaters inside the home running on kerosene, which they believe to be the source of the carbon monoxide.

Housing officials said they were at the home last summer and cited the woman after a large number of ducks and turkeys were found in pens in her backyard.

The stench was so overwhelming that a housing official wearing a special mask had to leave the house.

A rabid raccoon was also found in the home.

“We’re unsure of where they came from,” MacMurchy said. “They couldn’t provide any documentation.”

Animal Charity is taking many of the pets in to get them assessed for health issues — especially carbon monoxide poisoning.

The house has been tagged as condemned, and city officials are working to figure out the next steps.