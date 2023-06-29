Ohio (WTRF) —

The 4th of July is just around the corner and people all around the area are looking to light up the sky with their own fireworks displays.

Over the next few days, hundreds of people will be flocking to businesses like Ohio Fireworks just outside of Bellaire. They are looking for the latest in pyrotechnics to celebrate our nation’s birthday in a big, loud and colorful way.



But while fireworks are legal in the State of Ohio, residents should know there are some limitations.



According to Ohio law, fireworks can only be set off on specific dates. That includes July 3rd, 4th and 5th. They can be discharged between the hours of 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

“It’s just generally not shooting them off all night long. You have to be 18 to do that. It gives a little more specifics so people know how far to be away from spectators when they are doing it.” Jessica Stephens, Supervisor, Ohio Fireworks

According to the law, fireworks can also be discharged on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays immediately before or after July 4th.