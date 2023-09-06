(WKBN) – A former Cleveland Browns linebacker who was the first openly gay active NFL player announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Carl Nassib, 30, announced his decision in a post on Instagram:

“It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State,” Nassib wrote. “Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had.” Carl Nassib on Instagram

Nassib was a third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. He announced that he was gay in 2021 when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN.

In seven seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Buccaneers, and Raiders, Nassib had 186 tackles, 25.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.