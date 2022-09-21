A former bondsman in Ohio will serve prison time for five years after being sentenced for scamming.

Rhonda Boyd, the founder of Anytime Bonds in Cambridge, used her business to scam money from bondsmen and insurance companies.

The indictment lists value of loss to victims ranging anywhere from $7,500 to $150.000.

Boyd was charged in May with over 150 felony charges.

Allegedly, Boyd was caught because one of her clients skipped town before her hearing in Muskingum County.

Boyd will also need to pay back $270,000 in restitution.