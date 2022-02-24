A former co-owner of an Ohio funeral home is being charged after being accused of placing a camera in the bathroom of his funeral home using it to videotape and photograph women and girls.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio was indicted on 22 charges including 12 felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges.

Those charges include 12 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and 10 counts of voyeurism, a misdemeanor, according to the Herald-Dispatch.

Slack could face up to 8-12 years in prison for each felony count, according to WSAZ.

WSAZ also reports that the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office won’t go into details of how it was discovered a camera was in the bathroom.

The incidents occurred from March 25-August 22 in 2019, news outlets report.