A former co-owner of an Ohio funeral home accused of placing a camera in the bathroom of his funeral home using it to videotape and photograph women and girls has pleaded guilty.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio was indicted on 21 counts and Slack pled guilty to all of them.

Slack could face up to 8-12 years in prison for each felony count, according to WSAZ and he will be sentenced on March 31.

WSAZ also reports that the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office won’t go into details of how it was discovered a camera was in the bathroom.

The incidents occurred from March 25-August 22 in 2019, news outlets report.