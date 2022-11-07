A former Ohio man could be deported after he was sentenced to jail.

Frankie Gonzalez Rivera, 20, formerly of Dover, was sentenced for two counts of gross sexual imposition, aggravated menacing against a 12-year-old girl, and failure to comply with driver’s license laws.

According to The Times-Reporter, Judge Michael J. Ernest said Rivera was drinking with the girl’s father and Rivera touched the buttocks of the victim, who was clothed, then threatened her.

The Judge told Rivera that he could be deported because he is not a U.S. citizen but if he should stay in the United States he would have to register as a sex offender.

Rivera is currently is the Tuscarawas County Jail.